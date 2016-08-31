Three get lifer for murdering jeweller

Adilabad First Additional Sessions Judge Sunitha Kunchala on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a jeweller on February 8, 2012. She also sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment for robbing the victim of Rs. 8.5 lakh after murdering him.

The accused Boggula Arun Kumar (35), who was the driver of the car of the victim Sanjay Agarwal; Elishetty Akhil, aged 27 years and Kakerla Arun Kumar, aged 30 years, all belonging to Bhimsari village in Adilabad mandal murdered the jeweller in an abandoned stone crusher under Mamda police station limits.