Thotti Adivasi Pendur Tukaram and his troupe during the just-concluded Giri Utsav-2016 at Utnoor in Adilabad district.

The small tribal community is scattered across 42 villages of Adilabad

First, they lost patronage of the dominant Gond Adivasi community, and later they were ignored even by the government — which now prefers kala jathas — in spreading messages on governmental programmes. The tiny community of the aboriginal Thotti bards has been twice unlucky.

The Thotti Adivasis, a dependent sub-tribe of the Gonds, are, numerically, among the smallest tribal communities in the world — a population of just 2,231 according to the 2011 Census.

These Adivasis are scattered across 42 villages in Adilabad district and most of them do not own land, finding it difficult to sustain on their traditional occupation — singing Gond kathas.

“The changes which swept the tribal belt during the 1980s made us fall onto bad times. It was gradual but definite that the Gonds discontinued asking us to perform during their religious and social functions like deaths, marriages, etc. as per the custom,” said Chahkati Dasru, an elder from the community who had participating in the recently-concluded Giri Utsav-2016 in Utnoor.

“Around the same time, however, our troupes were deployed by the then governments in creating awareness in the tribal villages on a host of programmes like family planning, health, prohibition, and even environment protection and tree plantation,” Pendur Tukaram of Tosham in Gudihatnoor mandal recalled. “We spread the messages singing in Gondi, and the troupes were quite popular in Adivasi villages,” Marsakolla Kalavati, a member of the troupe, added.

It was after the Telangana movement that the kala jathas came into prominence, and the subsequent government apportioned all awareness programmes to them, said Kudimetha Bhumaiah of Kasipet. “We can do the same job more effectively as we sing in Gondi,” he added, appealing to the government to allocate awareness programmes to the Thotti bards.

“We had creating awareness on burning issues more than 30 years ago. We have retained the songs penned then, and they are still relevant given the similar condition,” said Vedama Paiku of Nishani in Kerameri mandal.

It is but a fact that the Thotti bards are better suited for the job as they belong to the area. “We also play traditional instruments which have a greater appeal among local tribes,” said Mr. Dasru.

