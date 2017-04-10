This village offers a lesson or two in struggle for rights

more-in

B. Sudhakar of the Singatam village in Manthani mandal of Peddapally district was at Vemulaghat along with a team of seven on Sunday. The purpose: to understand the ongoing struggle by the farmers of the village.

Some farmers of this Telangana village have been fighting for the implementation of ‘The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act -2013’ and have refused to sell their land under G.O. 123. Though initially the agitation began at Etigaddakishtapur, the agitators there withdrew from the movement.

The farmers of Vemulaghat have continued the struggle for 310 days. On the 50th day of the protest, there was violence which led to lathi-charge and registering of cases against the farmers.

Inspiration for many

Surprisingly, none from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has approached the farmers for the last 10 months to hold discussions with them. But leaders of other parties, public organisations and likely land oustees from other regions of the State have approached them to understand the fight they are waging, the difficulties they are facing and the pressure they are under.

“I have about 10 acres of land at Siripuram. Half of that land is being taken away by the government for the Sundilla Project in the Manthani mandal of Peddapally district. The price being offered by the government under G.O. 123 is not acceptable to us. We want compensation under LA Act -2013 which has provisions like rehabilitation and resettlement, and an offer price that is three times the market value,” Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu. He said about 240 acres had been sold to the government by the farmers under G.O. 123. But farmers with 140 acres of land had opted for consideration under the LA Act-2013 and approached the court. “We were told by officials and public representatives that the work on Mallannasagar was nearing completion and irrigation water would be supplied by next year. But, the reality is something different,” said Mr. Sudhakar.