People are yet to come to terms with the reorganisation of districts in certain mandals.

Scores of people of Zaffergadh, Station Ghanpur and Chilpur mandals called for a 48-hour bandh.

Several of them reached the Warangal-Hyderabad highway in morning hours and raised slogans like ‘Jangama vaddu- Warangal muddu’.

They were demanding that the State government include their mandals in Warangal district.

Dharna

They squatted on the main thoroughfare at Gandhi junction and obstructed vehicular traffic for hours.

Zaffergadh JAC Convenor Banoth Rajesh Nayak said development of these backward mandals would be possible if they were included in Warangal urban district.

Jangaon DCP T Venkanna and Station Ghanpur CI P Kishan reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

They diverted the traffic through other lanes. They asked the leaders not to cause inconvenience to others.

The JAC leaders later conducted a rally and said they would intensify their agitation in if the State government does not agree to their demand.