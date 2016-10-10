The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), the trade union affiliated to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), launched electioneering for the recognised trade union election to Singareni Collieries Company limited (SCCL) which is likely to be held in the month of November.

Buoyed over the revival of Dependent Employment Scheme and announcement of 23 per cent of profits of Singareni as bonus to the coal miners, the TGBKS launched electioneering by conducting ‘gate meetings’ at all the underground and open cast projects (OCP) in the region.

On Sunday, TGBKS central secretary Kenjerla Mallaiah organised a meeting at OCP-4 in Ramagundam-I Area in the coal belt. Speaking on the occasion, he said that they would plan to ensure that the coal miners’ dream of securing a own house is also fulfilled soon.