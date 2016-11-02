Telangana Grameena Bank Chairman BRG Upadyay formally inaugurated the 366th branch of the bank at Sapthagiri Colony in the town on Tuesday. The TGB Chairman said that the bank was providing highest interest rate of 8.25 per cent for fixed deposit scheme for the senior citizens. He also highlighted the bank’s performance and said it was providing financial assistance for the empowerment of women.

Bank general manager Ch. Surender said that the Sapthagiri branch was the bank’s 91st branch in the district. He said that they had set a target of collecting Rs. 2,200 crore deposits during current financial year and so far they had got Rs. 1,050 crore. They had extended financial assistance of Rs. 900 crore. Regional Manager M. Ravinder Reddy and others were also present.

