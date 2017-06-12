Telangana Yoga Sangham organises jala yoga demonstration

more-in

A jala yoga demonstration was organised under the aegis of the Telangana Yoga Sangham as part of a campaign seeking introduction of yoga in school and college curriculum from KG to PG level.

The swimming pool at the sprawling Sardar Patel Stadium hosted this novel yoga demonstration.

Noted yoga instructor Vijay Pratap Maharaj from Hyderabad performed breathtaking jala yoga feats in the swimming pool for about half-an-hour as scores of yoga enthusiasts watched the demonstration with bated breath.

He rendered upadesham highlighting the efficacy of yoga as a means to overcome stress and promote mental and physical well-being.

Later, a yoga awareness rally was taken out by the yoga enthusiasts from the stadium to the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) function hall. The rally culminated in a convention named “Yoga shikshana seva parirakshana sadassu”. Delegates from all over the State participated in the day-long convention.

The convention passed resolutions seeking creation of a yoga corporation and separate ministry to promote yoga among other institutionalised yoga-based promotional activities.