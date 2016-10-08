The Telangana government has decided to amend some provisions of the Telangana District (Formation) Act, 1974 by issuing an ordinance to abridge the process for increasing the number of districts beyond 27, as notified in the draft notification issued on August 22.

“Issuance of an ordinance to amend the Act has become necessary since the government has already made up its mind to increase the number of districts to 31 but there is no ample time left to follow the due procedure, as per the provisions of the Act, in case of four districts which have been proposed after the issuance of draft notification”, official sources said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wants that all new administrative units start functioning on Dasara festival day on October 11 but it would not be possible if the procedure under the Act is followed.

As per the provisions of the 1974 Act, at least one month’s time has to be given to general public and other sections of society to lodge their objections and give suggestions on the draft notification, the sources said.

Amendments proposed in the Act through an ordinance would allow the government to do away with the prescribed procedure since more new districts have been proposed only on the demand from people in the form of representations since August 22.

“It’s exactly for the technical reasons the Friday’s Cabinet meeting has given its nod for final notification on new districts including the ones proposed recently”, the sources noted.