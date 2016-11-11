An aspirant (with bandage on his leg) from Jagdevpur of Medak district reaches a centre to write the TSPSC Group II exam in Secunderabad on Friday.

Nearly 8 lakh aspirants are appearing for the tests to fill up 1,032 posts.

The much awaited Group II examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill as many as 1,032 posts commenced across the State amid tight security on Friday.

With nearly 8 lakh aspirants applying for the various vacancies, elaborate arrangements were made by the TSPSC for the smooth conduct of the test. The examinations are being conducted in two sessions — the first between 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and the afternoon one between 2.30 and 5 p.m.

Authorities allowed the aspirants to enter the examination hall between 8.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. only. Nobody was allowed after 9.45 am into the centres. Tight security was seen at the centres with the police personnel thoroughly frisking the candidates before letting them inside. Anticipating heavy rush, the TSRTC ran 2,500 special buses to various centres in the districts and the twin cities.

A report from Karimnagar said the examination got off to a start amid confusion over a glitch in the biometric attendance machines in the district.

Due to the delay, authorities allowed candidates into the centres and assured them to collect biometric attendance at their seats.

In the district, the examinations were being conducted for about 58,000 candidates in 139 centres. A record number of 46,194 candidates were writing the examinations at 105 centres in Karimnagar town alone. The examinations were also being conducted in Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns for the benefit of candidates.

Reports from Warangal and Karimnagar indicate that a heavy rush of candidates was witnessed since morning. Candidates lined up outside the centres hours before the commencement of the examination.

(Additional reporting by K.M.Dayashankar in Karimnagar)