A Constitution amendment Bill has to be ratified by half of the State Assemblies in the country

A joint session of the Telangana legislature will be held on August 30 to consider the Constitution amendment Bill for Goods and Services Tax which was passed recently by Parliament. A decision on convening the legislature was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting attended by Legislature Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao, legislature secretary S. Raja Sadaram, Advocate-General K. Ramakrishna Reddy and Law Secretary A. Santosh Reddy. By convention, a Constitution amendment Bill has to be ratified by half of the State Assemblies in the country. The process has already been completed in some states.

Sources said the GST Bill would be taken up on August 30 and the Business Advisory Committee of the legislature would meet the same day to take up enactment of ordinances issued by the government on endowment issues, division of the Cyberabad police commissionerate and enhancement of value added tax in respect of certain items. If the committee so desired, the session would be extended by a couple of days. It was also stated that the Chief Minister recommended to Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary and chairman of the Council K. Swamy Goud that the Advocate-General be invited for deliberations on the GST Bill as he may have to inform the members of the nuances of the legislation and how it would affect the State.