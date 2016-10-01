K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Advocate General of Telangana, produced a copy of ordinance transferring all the pending cases of Telangana State employees to the High Court.

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao on Friday recorded the undertaking of Telangana Government that it would implement and honour the orders passed by the AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) passed till Sept. 15, 2016 with regard to service matters of Telangana employees.

The Bench was hearing three separate petitions moved by P.V. Krishnaiah and B. Kiran Kumar, practicing advocates of the city, and another challenging the notification of the Centre issued on Sept 15, 2016 deleting Telangana from the jurisdiction of the APAT.

K. Ramakrishna Reddy, Advocate General of Telangana, said that the State will honour the judgements.

He produced a copy of ordinance transferring all the pending cases of Telangana State employees to the High Court.