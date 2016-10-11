Folk artistes perform during the inauguration of Bhadradri district Collectorate office on Tuesday. Bhadradri is one of the 21 districts created in Telangana today. Photo: G.N.R. Rao

It was double bonanza for the people of Telangana as the 29th State not only celebrated Dasara in a grand manner but 21 new districts also became a reality taking the total number to 31.

Keeping up his 2014 poll promise to create new districts for administrative convenience and providing welfare and developmental programmes to the people in an effective way, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated Siddipet, the new district carved out of existing Medak district to which he belongs.

During the 2014 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had promised creation of 14 new districts but after it came to power, the Chief Minister initially agreed for issuance of notification for 17 new districts. Ultimately, due to protests, agitations and demand for new districts, four more were added.

At the stroke of 11.13 am, the Chief Minister amid chanting of hymns cut the ribbon of the new District Collectorate complex in Siddipet Town, which incidentally became a Police Commissionerate also. Simultaneously, State Ministers and other senior leaders inaugurated the new districts across Telangana. A huge rally was taken out to mark the occasion while enthusiastic locals burst fire crackers in other districts to usher in the new districts.

Addressing an impressive gathering after inaugurating Siddipet district, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao went down memory lane recalling that he grew up in the hands of the local people. “You sent me to achieve Telangana and I came back with the new State,” he said adding that with the blessings of the people, he was confident of developing Telangana.

After reorganization the 31 districts are: Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem (Asifabad), Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna (Sircilla), Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Prof Jayashankar (Bhupalpally), Jangaon, Bhadradri (Kothagudem), Suryapet, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medchal (Malkajgiri), Vikarabad, , Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba (Gadwal), while existing ones were Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar.

Along with the reorganization of the districts, five new police Commissionerates – Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Khammam – came into existence. Working overtime, the State Government issued orders appointing new Collectors, Superintendents of police and Commissioners of police in the early hours of today. All the new appointees rushed to their respective place of posting to take charge.