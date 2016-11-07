TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy ridicules KCR government's idea of demolishing the structure citing Vaastu as the reason.

The Congress party continued its fight against the Government’s decision to demolish the Secretariat by meeting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and urging him to stop the demolition plans.

A delegation led by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy consisting of senior leaders, K. Jana Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, T. Jeevan Reddy, Danam Nagender, and Anjan Kumar Yadav met the Governor and raised their objections.

Later speaking to the reporters, Mr. Reddy said that shifting Secretariat with beliefs in Vastu was unwise and waste of public money. He said,while the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao claims he wants to demolish the structure due to vastu beliefs the Advocate General submited a report to the court saying Secretariat was unsafe due to lack of fire safety norms.

“There are several doubts. Does the Government believes that all the earlier Chief Ministers and the present Government itself is functioning for the last two and half years without fire safety clearance?” he asked.

Mr. Reddy said the society should realise how the Government was misleading them on this aspect. If vastu was really not good how did Telangana emerge as the investment destination as claimed by the Government, he asked. In fact, the Government has also claimed KCR was the best chief minister as per a survey. “How could all this happen if vastu was not good?”

In the memorandum, Mr. Reddy said H-Block (South and North Blocks) was constructed only in 2008 and is in a new condition with spacious office accommodation. “The D-Block was constructed in 2003, A-Block in 1998, J-Block in 1990, L-Block in 1981, C & B blocks in 1978 and K-Block in 1975. Really, the old block in the Secretariat is the G-Block,” he said.

The TPCC chief said it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister has cited “Vaastu defects” for demolishing a fully functional Secretariat with all buildings having many decades of life left and planned elegant buildings at the cost of Rs. 350 crores. “In this age and time, spending hundreds of crores of rupees of precious public money because of Vaastu reasons is not justified,” he said.