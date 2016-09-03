Leaving a High-paying job in Singapore, Miryala Pradeep Reddy has started selling vegetables he grows on his agricultural land

In a world of rapid urbanisation where almost everyone, especially engineering graduates, prefers to settle outside of India, there is an IT professional who came back to the country after working in Singapore for a decade to sell the vegetables he grew on his agricultural land.

Miryala Pradeep Reddy completed his B.Tech from Mother Theressa College of Engineering and Technology in Peddapalli town of Karimnagar district in 2006. In search of employment, he migrated to Hyderabad and secured a job. And soon after completing a SAP course, he moved to Singapore for a job in an IT firm.

Mr. Reddy worked in leading IT firms, with a salary of Rs. 50 lakh per annum. However, he was still not satisfied with his life. The young man’s passion for agriculture forced him to come down to his motherland and take up farm activities. Now, he has become a star in Karimnagar town for selling vegetables straight from his farm lands, that too at affordable rates.

A native of Laxmipur village in Ramadugu mandal, Mr. Reddy took up vegetable cultivation and floriculture by taking seven acres of land on lease in Malkapur village. Initially, he took up cultivation in his native village by growing drumsticks and redgram. But due to marketing and transportation problems, he moved to Malkapur.

After cultivating vegetables, he sold his produce to local traders who, in turn, made a fast buck by selling it at higher prices. At this juncture, Mr. Reddy decided to market his own vegetables and started selling them in his car at SRR Government Degree College in the morning, and at St. John’s High School in the evening in Karimnagar town.

Mr. Reddy’s vegetables have become so popular that many people from across the town flock to his car to purchase the fresh produce.