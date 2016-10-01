A team of agricultural scientists and officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments visited various villages in Khammam division on Friday to assess the growth of chilli plants in view of the widespread protests by farmers against spurious seed menace.

The team visited several chilli fields at Patharlapadu and Nagiligonda villages in Chintakani mandal.

Another team comprising agricultural scientists from Hyderabad made an on-the-spot assessment of the chilli plants at Turakagudem village in Kusumanchi mandal.

The team members said they would submit a detailed report to the government based on their field study.

Meanwhile, Minister for Roads and Buildings T Nageswara Rao said special teams would tour the district for two days to examine the chilli fields affected by ‘spurious seeds.’

He assured the chilli farmers that the government would take stringent action against those found guilty and render justice to the aggrieved farmers.