The National Level Monitoring (NLM) team will inspect the implementation of various central government schemes such as National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, NRLM, PMGSY, Watershed component, basic verification of Panchayats etc. from September 14 to 21.

In a release here on Tuesday, DRDA Project Director A. Arunasri said that the NLM team would visit various villages of Julapalli, Kamanpur, Veenavanka and Yellareddypet mandals and inspect the implementation of all Central Government schemes and submit report to the Union Government.

The NLM would begin their visit on Wednesday from Veernapalli village of Yellareddypet.