Getting the grievances addressed:People waiting at the Prajavani programme at the collectorate in Sangareddy on Monday.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy suspended the school assistant, T. Ialaiah, of Gundareddypally High School for misbehaving with girl students.

Mr. Reddy responded to a complaint lodged by the students, parents, and village sarpanch against the school assistant.

‘Address petitions’

Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao directed officials to address the petitions being received in the Prajavani programme. Mr. Rao was at the collectorate and received petitions from locals till 3 p.m. on Monday. As many as 94 petitions were filed.