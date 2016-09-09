TDP has a reason to smile as three candidates backed by the party won as sarpanches in the by-poll in Khammam and Nalgonda districts. According to TTDP president L. Ramana, G. Mangamma won as sarpanch of Chintakani gram panchayat in Khammam district while Raga Yellamma of Chimmakur in Raghunadhapalem of the same district too emerged victorious. V. Kavitha triumphed as sarpanch of Gudur gram panchayat in Bibinagar mandal of Nalgonda district.
Updated: September 9, 2016 04:17 IST
TDP-backed candidates win 3 sarpanch posts in by-poll
