Party resolves to insist on taking up 36 issues of public importance that need to be debated in the House

The YSR Congress Party has expressed displeasure over the attempts of the ruling TDP to curtail the monsoon session of the Legislature at a time when over 35 issues of immediate public importance were expected to be discussed threadbare in the House.

There are 36 issues of public importance that need to be debated in the House and the party has resolved to insist on taking up these issues during the Assembly session commencing on Thursday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Opposition leader and YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

The meeting felt that the ruling party appeared to be focussed on the GST Bill which should not take much time as it was only ratification to the legislation passed by the Parliament. There were other issues such as the special court of ACB offences directive to reinvestigate the cash-for-vote episode which exposed the role of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in offering largesse to nominated MLA for voting in favour of the TDP candidate in the Legislative Council election.

This apart, people were eagerly waiting for the special category status to the State which had become an emotive issue. Failure of the government in taking adequate steps to mitigate the plight of the farmers on account of drought, closure of welfare hostels, corruption at higher places and other issues needed to be discussed in the session, YSRC MLA K. Sridhar Reddy said.

The ruling party had, however, reportedly decided to confine the session to just three days which would be highly insufficient to discuss the core issues. “The session should be at least for three weeks. But the manner in which the ruling party is trying to curtail it exposes its intent to shirk its responsibility by not allowing discussion on these issues,” the MLA said.

On the cash-for-vote episode, he said the Chief Minister had not refuted the allegation of his involvement in the episode and this exposed the fact that he was indeed guilty. “The Chief Minister should make a categorical announcement on whether the voice heard on the tape is his or not. He should in fact dare Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if he is not guilty,” he said.