TAKING STOCK:Telangana Telugu Desam Party team led by working president A. Revanth Reddy inspecting the breach on earthen bund of Mid Manair Dam at Manwada village in Karimnagar District on Tuesday.- Photo: Thakur Ajaypal Singh

CM went back on promise of providing double bed room houses to oustees: Revanth Reddy

The TDP delegation led by its working president A. Revanth Reddy visited the site of breached Mid Manair Dam earthen bund and inspected damages to the project and crops in Manwada. They also interacted with the land oustees of the project on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that the State Government had abolished tenders of the MMD project only to collect ‘commissions’ and protect the contractor. He charged that the Government had failed to take necessary measures to prevent damages from the rains and floods in the district.

Terming Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the district on Monday as illogical and irresponsible, he found fault with him for not consoling the land oustees of the project who suffered due to flash floods and backwaters entering their houses.

He also flayed the Chief Minister for going back on his promise of providing double bed room houses to the oustees.

‘Acquire Manwada lands’

Stating that they would raise the land oustees’ problem in the ensuing Assembly session, he demanded the Government acquisition of the lands belonging to Manwada village and provide compensation of Rs. 20 lakh per acre. He also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 per acre to the farmers who had lost their crops following the breach of the MMD earthen bund. He took objection to the CM’s claim that only 122 persons had died in the recent rains that too due the thunderbolts. He asked whether those lives were not important? He demanded ex-gratia of Rs. 6 lakh to all the bereaved families.