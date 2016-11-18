The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit on Thursday demanded a white paper on the financial position of the State. The party accused the State Government of indulging in wasteful expenditure and weakening the State financially.

Addressing a press conference, party State president L. Ramana said that KCR’s Government had turned the State a debt-ridden entity from a financially surplus State at the time of its formation. In 30 months, the Government obtained loans worth Rs. 67,000 crore which translates into a debt of Rs. 40,000 on every individual in the State, he added.

Continuing in the same vein the TDP leader quoted some examples of wasteful expenditure.