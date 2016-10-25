Telangana State TDP state minority cell president Mohammed Tajuddin has urged Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed to take measures for the setting up of industrial parks for information technology companies in Karimnagar town to provide employment to local youth.

The Telugu Desam leader met the Collector during the Prajavani programme and submitted a memorandum in this regard in Karimnagar town on Monday. Mr. Tajuddin said that the local youth were displaced with the bifurcation of Karimnagar district as they lost employment opportunities in the new district. There was need to create employment opportunities for the students who were graduating every year. He urged the Collector to take measures for the setting up of IT parks as promised by the government and conduct job melas for the creation of employment.

Mr. Tajuddin also urged the Collector to review the progress of R&B road beautification works in Karimnagar town which was progressing at snail’s pace since last two years causing serious inconvenience.