The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State committee had constituted ad hoc committee convenors for the newly formed four districts namely Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli.

The former TDP united Karimnagar district president Ch Vijayaramana Rao was appointed ad hoc committee convenor of Peddapalli district, Manakondur Assembly segment in-charge Kavampalli Satyanarayana was appointed convenor for Karimnagar district, Annamaneni Narsinga Rao for Rajanna-Sircilla district and Sagar Rao for Jagtial district.