Mild tension prevailed in front of Karimnagar district jail on Wednesday when TDP leaders tried to enter the premises to meet TDP district president Ch. Vijayaramana Rao and others who were in jail, along with TDP working president Revanth Reddy.

The TDP working president and others visited the jail to meet TDP district president, who was arrested following a case pertaining to the attack on SRSP office in Sultanabad mandal on Thursday last.

On Wednesday, the authorities allowed only three persons to enter the jail as part of ‘mulakath’ going by the norms.

But some of the TDP leaders tried to gain entry into the premises forcibly. In the melee, a jail guard lifted his weapon and pointed it towards Telugu Desam leader Medipalli Satyam.

Irked over this, the TDP rank and file staged a dharna in front of the jail raising slogans against the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for registering false cases against their leader and also against several farmers.

Interestingly, the Karimnagar One Town police failed to control the surging mob even before Mr. Revanth Reddy entered the jail. When Mr. Revanth Reddy arrived along with his convoy, the police escort allowed them to enter the jail premises, thus leading to the melee.

The jail authorities alleged that the police failed to prevent the entry of large number of TDP leaders into the premises along with their vehicles.