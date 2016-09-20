TSTDC plans to induct another boat into its existing fleet at Kinnerasani reservoir

Buoyed by the growing response to its boating facility at the scenic Kinnerasani reservoir, located about 12 kilometres from the power generation hub of Palvancha, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has proposed to induct another boat into its existing fleet soon.

The move has gained significance in the wake of the ongoing infrastructure development works at the reservoir as part of the Central government assisted Rs. 16-crore eco-tourism project, which is expected to propel tourists to the site multi-fold in the near future.

Works on renovation of defunct cottages and a canteen are in progress, which are part of the sprawling Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary extending over an area of 63,540 hectares in Kothagudem constituency.

In an effort to tap the enormous eco-tourism potential of the site which is surrounded by major tourist attractions, including a deer park, the TSTDC has mooted inducting a new boat in anticipation of sharp rise in tourists during the ensuing Dasara vacations.

The TSTDC’s boating unit earned a substantial revenue of Rs 26.76 lakh by operating two boats in the reservoir ever since the boating facility was launched over a year ago. It has also drawn up plans to introduce boating at Parnasala, an important place of tourist interest, located a little over 30 km from the historic temple town of Bhadrachalam. The corporation is also mulling introducing a one-day Bhadrachalam-Kinnerasani-Parnasala package tour, sources added.

Boating was launched in Kinnerasani reservoir in June last year to enable tourists explore the scenic splendour of the site nestled in the lap of nature, said Srinivas, divisional manager, TSTDC, Bhadrachalam.

As many as 53,240 tourists availed took the boat ride in Kinnerasani reservoir till date, he said, adding that plans were afoot to press another boat into service in addition to the existing 35-seater boat and a six-seater mini speed boat in the reservoir.