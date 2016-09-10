IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao launches ‘Tomotherapy’ that enables precision cancer care in terms of radiation dose

A cancer patient can be treated and the disease can be eliminated from the country if he/she approaches a doctor at the very first stage. Since each patient has a unique signature disease, personalised treatment like ‘Tomotherapy’ will make the difference, said Apollo Hospitals group chairman Prathap C. Reddy on Friday.

Pointing out that the UK had vowed to ensure that there were no cancer deaths, he said it could do it as every citizen there is screened for cancer and India could do the same. Dr. Reddy was speaking at the launch of ‘Tomotherapy’ which enables precision cancer care in terms of radiation dose. It is said to be non-invasive, painless and helps treat a wide range of cancers throughout the body. The CT scanner-mounted facility will also help with images to monitor, maintain and modify the treatment during each treatment session. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched the facility and appreciated the Apollo Group for setting up world class health infrastructure for various treatments and bringing the next generation cancer care here. Badminton champs P. Gopichand and P.V. Sindhu also spoke. TRS MP Vishweshwar Reddy, senior doctors Hari Prasad, Vijay Anand Reddy, S.V.S.S. Prasad and others were present on the occasion.