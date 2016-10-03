Town-based NGO, DISHA social service organisation released the poster of the ‘Swachh Bharat’, spreading awareness among people.

V. Gurunadha Rao, founder president of Disha, said cleanliness is godliness is the mantra of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji demonstrated, propagated and insisted on individual and community cleanliness throughout his life, he said. In order to carry it forward and realise the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, to improve cleanliness of rural environment, a series of awareness programmes were taken up to mark two years of completion of the Swachh Bharat campaign from October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. ‘Swachh Bharat’ entails not only ensuring cleanliness but also a pledge to build toilets on big scale across cities and villages. Creating awareness about hygiene is the main aim of the campaign and also sensitising students, youth, men and women, to be a part of this mission as it is the collective responsibility of citizens, he said.

The week-long programme launched includes awareness meeting on sanitation and hygiene practices, cleanliness of streets, awareness on hand washing, importance of sanitation by display of banner posters, pamphlets, besides posters would be put up across the town to attract rural and tribal people on awareness regarding the special cleanliness campaign.