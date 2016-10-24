Having taken over the reins of the newly formed Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a predominantly tribal district spanning 8,062 sq. km, just two weeks ago, Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, the young IAS officer of the 2012 batch, unveils ambitious plans to steer the new mineral-rich district, carved out of Khammam, on the path of progress in an exclusive interview to The Hindu .

As the first Collector of the largest district in Telangana in terms of geographical area encompassing the vast Bhadrachalam Agency and coal belt region, besides large tracts of forests, the young civil servant has a gruelling task ahead of him in addressing multifarious challenges facing the remote tribal pockets of the new district.

He had served as Sub-Collector of Asifabad in Adilabad district for about nine months before being posted as the project officer of ITDA Bhadrachalam in December last year.

Hailing from Togaram village in Srikakulam district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Hanumanthu is an engineering graduate from Andhra University who made it into the IAS from a rural background. He has chalked out his plans to take administration closer to the people.

Excerpts from the interview...

What are your priorities for the all round development of the new district?

Augmentation of irrigation potential, renewed focus on primary education, and vector control strategies with a thrust on remote tribal pockets will form the crux of the sustainable development agenda for Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The top priority will be accorded to expeditiously complete the land acquisition process for the Sitarama lift irrigation project.

Do you foresee any difficulty in acquiring land for the Sitarama irrigation project (redesigned Dummugudem lift irrigation scheme) with an estimated irrigation potential of over five lakh acres?

Efforts are on to acquire 1,800 acres of land in Aswapuram, Burgampadu and Palvancha mandals for construction of the canals under the first phase of the project. Those who give up land are entitled to adequate compensation, and as such we hope the land acquisition process will be a smooth affair.

Modernisation works of Taliperu and some other irrigation projects in Bhadrachalam division and elsewhere in the new district will be completed expeditiously to augment irrigation.

How do you plan to deal with the recurring problem of vector-borne diseases in the Agency areas?

The vigorous implementation of the indoor residual spraying, in association with the heavy water plant, Manuguru, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd., Palvancha, and other major industries under the aegis of the ITDA, helped in controlling vector borne diseases in Bhadrachalam Agency this year. The same strategy will be adopted in other parts of the new district to effectively control the mosquito menace. Plans are afoot to distribute a total of 52,000 mosquito nets in the malaria endemic areas next week.

What are your plans for comprehensive development of the new district?

I am quite familiar with the topography and socio-economic conditions of tribals inhabiting the Agency areas.

I believe this experience will help in taking forward the government schemes and improve service delivery system.

The new district is dotted with several major industries, including the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. and ITC Ltd.’s PSPD unit at Sarapaka. The district administration will strive to enlist active cooperation of the major industries in fulfilling the developmental aspirations of the people living in the industrial belt.

A meeting on corporate social responsibility will be held shortly with the representatives of all the major public and private sector companies to seek their support in various developmental endeavours.

Will there by any changes in the grievance redressal system?

Parishkruthi, the weekly public grievance redressal meeting, will be held as usual in the ITDA head office in Bhadrachalam.

The ITDA assistant project officer will receive grievances of tribal people and forward them to the departments concerned for prompt redressal.

A district-level public grievance redressal meeting will be held in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem once every week.

— P. Sridhar