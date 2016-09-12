Suspension of a government teacher who participated in the agitations along with JAC leaders demanding separate Rudrangi mandal has snowballed into a controversy in the district.

DEO Srinivasa Chary suspended ZPHS Rudrangi School assistant A. Shankar, also a native of interior Rudrangi village, after receiving complaints against him participating in the agitations which was against the government. The DEO said that he had not taken permission from the concerned for taking part in the agitations.

JAC leaders have decided to intensify the agitation. Democratic Teachers’ Federation State president Raghushankar Reddy said that during the Telangana statehood movement, government staff participated in agitations but it was not termed as anti-government and were not suspended. What was wrong if the teacher expressed his solidarity with JAC leaders for the formation of separate mandal?