An all party meeting conducted by the Mallannasagar Land Oustees’ Struggle Solidarity Committee demanded for lifting of Section 144 in the villages scheduled for submergence under the Mallannasagar project, withdrawal of police forces and removal of restrictions on visitors to the villages.

The meeting, with representation from Congress, CPI(M), Telugu Desam Party, TJAC, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Telangana Rythu Sangham, Telangana Rythu Coolie Sangham, Arunodaya Cultural Forum, and other organisations, also sought a halt to the land purchases, agreements and agreements under the GO 123, till final orders are delivered in the High Court.

Detailed Project Report should be revealed and reviewed before land is acquired or purchased for the projects, and government should show commitment for implementation of Land Acquisition Act, 2013 in its spirit in all Telangana projects, a statement from the committee said, demanding a detailed debate on the issue in the State Legislative Assembly.

Speakers at the meeting on Tuesday alleged that the State government, through its officials, is still obtaining signatures of farmers in Vemulaghat and Pallepahad villages under GO 123, and termed it violation of the orders of the High Court.

The GOs 190 and 191 issued upon insistence from High Court in the NIMZ land acquisition case are applicable to all instances of the land acquisition in the State, as against the GO 123, they said.

Though not even 40 per cent of the land has been purchased yet, government is trying to create fear among villagers by portraying a false picture of farmers’ consent, they alleged.

Retired High Court judge B.Chandra Kumar, Congress official spokesperson D. Shravan, Pratap Reddy from TDP, Kodand Reddy from Congress Kisan Cell, Pittala Ravinder from TJAC, G.Ramulu from CPI(M), Vimalakka from Arunodaya, Vissa Kiran Kumar from Rythu Swarjya Vedika and others participated in the meeting.