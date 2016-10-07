District Collector Yogitha Rana said that a survey was being conducted to maintain records on the number of senior citizens in each village across the district. Expert advice would be taken on the facilities to be provided to them based on the survey.

Attending as chief guest at the World Senior Citizens’ Day here on Thursday, she said special health camps would be held for them at division and mandal level every three months.

Strict provisions were in place under the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Act and they could directly approach the RDO to petition him if they were neglected by their children, she added.

“I have ensured payment of Rs. 10,000 per month to four senior citizens neglected by their children. I will do justice in such cases if they come to my notice. One single petition to the Revenue Divisional Officer is enough to take action against those who are unkind to their parents,” she said.

Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad suggested senior citizens not to give away their earnings and assets to their children at an early stage as they were likely to be neglected during old age.

“The Police Department will always be ready to extend its services to senior citizens,” he said.

Senior citizens felicitated

Later, some senior citizens were felicitated.

Assistant Director, Disabled Welfare, Chinnaiah, Senior Citizens’ Forum district president Ramchandra Reddy, members Raji Reddy and Ladharam, Sneha Society secretary Sidhaiah and District Consumer Forum Information Centre president Rajeswar were also present.

