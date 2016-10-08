For Bhadrachalam district:Congress leader and MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy expressing solidarity with MLA Sunnam Rajaiah’s indefinite fast at Bhadrachalam in Khammam district on Friday.- Photo: By Arrangement

As CPI (M) MLA Sunnam Rajaiah’s indefinite fast demanding Bhadrachalam district entered the second day on Friday, support poured in for him from various political parties and several organisations in Bhadrachalam.

Former Union Minister P. Balram Naik, Congress deputy leader in the Legislative Council P. Sudhakar Reddy, TDP district president T. Brahmaiah, CPI (ML-New Democracy) district secretary P. Ranga Rao and others visited the hunger strike camp and extended their support to the stir.

Advocates, teachers, artistes and people from various walks of life expressed solidarity with the fasting Bhadrachalam MLA.

CPI (M) cadre staged relay hunger strikes in various parts of Bhadrachalam division on Friday in support of Mr. Rajaiah’s fast to mount pressure on the government to carve out an Adivasi district with Bhadrachalam as its headquarters.