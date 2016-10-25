In an effort to enable degree final year students get a full grasp on the Telangana Statehood movement, one of the main topics prescribed for various recruitment tests, the Kothagudem-based Singareni Collieries Women’s Degree College (SCWDC) provided study material on the topic to around 60 of its students.

The move has assumed prominence in the backdrop of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) incorporating a wide range of topics on Telangana, including the separate statehood movement, the State’s history, and cultural and literary heritage, in the syllabus prescribed for the Group-I and other recruitment tests.

The SCWDC conducted an 80-day coaching camp for degree final year students belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and minority communities under the UGC sponsored ‘coaching classes for entry in services’ scheme to prepare the students hailing from weaker sections for various recruitment tests. Around 60 students underwent the free coaching.

In continuation of its efforts, the college has prepared exhaustive study material on varied topics, including basics of English grammar for competitive exams, general science, general knowledge and current affairs; history, polity, society, geography, and economics, and Telangana movement.

“We have distributed study material to around 60 degree final year students who attended the UGC sponsored coaching camp,” said S Sailaja Jhansi, Principal, SCWDC, Kothagudem. The coaching camp was conducted by expert resource persons to equip students with requisite knowledge and prepare them for different recruitment tests, including the UPSC, TSPSC, banking, and other exams.

The study material covers a wide array of topics on the Telangana movement, including its three crucial phases – 1947-1970, 1971-1990, and 1991-2014.