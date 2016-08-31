Demanding the government to address their problems, students from different institutes staged a dharna before the Collectorate on Tuesday. Large number of students participated in the agitation, which was led by Students Federation of India. They raised slogans demanding the government to release pending scholarships, reimburse fee and increase mess and cosmetic charges. They also sought filling up of the vacant posts in schools and hostels. Later, a memorandum was submitted by the officials.

