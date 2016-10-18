Triggering curiosity:Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy explaining the functioning of a weapon in Karimnagar on Monday.— Photo: Thakur Ajay Pal Singh

Students of various government and private educational institutes were thrilled to feel and touch the weapons displayed during the open house session conducted by the Karimnagar district police as part of the Police Commemoration Week at Karimnagar Three Town police station on Monday.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy explained about the use of various weapons and how they function.

The students tried their hands on the weapons and were thrilled to do so.

They also posed various questions on the performance of the police and the use of weapons.

Mr. Reddy explained the services of police personnel for the well being of society.

He called upon all sections of society to participate in the Police Commemoration Week.

Assistant Comissioner of Police J. Rama Rao, and Inspectors Sadanandam, Krishna Goud and Mahesh Goud were also present.