Volunteers of Jyothismathi Brigade, a voluntary organisation formed by the Jyothismathi Institute of Technology and Sciences (JITS), on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with a difference.

The Jyothismathi Brigade members contributed their pocket money for a better cause of the society and helped the inmates of St Ann’s orphanage for children who suffer from HIV positive in Velichala village of Ramadugu mandal by providing them essential commodities of rice, dal, chilli powder, tamarind, vegetables, tea powder, sugar and other food items. Inspired by gesture, the JITS management had also supported their cause by extending financial assistance. - Special Correspondent