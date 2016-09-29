A degree student of town-based private college allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday.

Pagadala Bhavani, 19, a B.Sc second year student of Priyadarshini Degree College, was found hanging in her room in the college-attached hostel here on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased hailed from Kottur village of Kuravi mandal in Warangal district.

Police sources said that she allegedly resorted to the drastic step unable to cope with the sudden death of her close relative recently.

The Khammam two town police registered a case.

Meanwhile, in a statement Balala Hakkula Sangham State president Anuradha Rao demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry into the incident to unravel the facts.