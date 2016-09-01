A class X student of Backward Classes hostel at Asifabad in Adilabad district committed suicide on Wednesday as she was reportedly depressed over her lack of ability to score in mathematics subject. Seventeen-year-old Sai Rani had recently been transferred to the Social Welfare hostel following her poor performance in mathematics unit test. She consumed hair dye on Tuesday and died while undergoing treatment at Asifabad government hospital.
Updated: September 1, 2016 02:03 IST
Student commits suicide
