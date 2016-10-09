: A long procession of women in their finery streamed into the streets of Warangal on the last day of nine-day Bathukamma festival on Saturday. Roads leading to Padmakshi and Thousand Pillar temples in Hanamkonda and Bhadrakali temple were packed with women taking part in the festivities. They carried colourfully-deocrated Bathukammas on thier head and immersed the same in water bodies in the town. Apart from women, a large number of young girls took part in the festivities in the town.

The police cordoned off the roads for vehicles and had made arrangements for the festivities. .