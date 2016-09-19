It is disturbing that a pack of dogs — sick and ferocious — move around in the streets from dawn to dusk, creating a scare among residents. With people reporting an increase in dog bites, it is shocking that the GHMC appears indifferent.

Further, even when more deaths of infants are being frequently reported due to the canines dragging and mauling them in full public view, it is unfortunate that the GHMC dog squad has not not been able to round up these ferocious aminals.

It is time the problem is eliminated by frequent monitoring and catching them.

K.R.Srinivasan

New Bhoiguda

Lights, please

Residents of Madhapur are finding it increasing hard to drive their vehicles in the night, since there are no street lights on the stretch. Also, private vehicles go at high speeds, which adds to the problem. I request the authorities to take steps to provide new electric poles and also ensure that the existing lights are working.

Nagarajamani M.V.

Madhapur

My deposit, please!

I submitted my application for the deposit on my BSNL telephone connection to the Sub-Divisional Officer Phones -I, BSNL- HTD, Secunderabad on May 26, 2016, with the request that ut be credited to my bank account. Even after three months, there appears to be no action by the BSNL. Will they do it now at least?

K. Raghavan

Secunderbad