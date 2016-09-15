Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the Horticulture University at Mulugu would be developed to be the best university in the State. Speaking to reporters after laying foundation stone for the construction of new buildings at Konda Lakshman Bapuji Horticulture University on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said Rs. 1,831 crore would be spent for the establishment of the university. He said that construction of administrative buildings was being taken up at a cost of Rs. 95 crore following the Green Buildings standards.

