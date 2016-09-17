AGITATION:Students stinging on a dharna at Zilla Parishad High School at Nelapatla in Khammam district on Friday seeking appointment of an English teacher.- PHOTO: G.N. RAO

A Vidya Volunteer was appointed, who left job recently: DEO

Agitated over the delay in appointment of a full-time English teacher in the Zilla Parishad High School at Nelapatla in the district, angry parents locked the school on Friday demanding immediate filling up of the vacant teacher post.

The aggrieved parents gathered in front of the school and locked the entrance gate in the morning. Activists from Student Federation of India and some villagers including Nelapatla Sarpanch P. Veera Babu joined the stir expressing solidarity with the agitated parents.

The protesters raised slogans against the alleged apathy of the officials concerned in appointing a full-time English teacher in the existing vacant post.

They lamented that their children were lagging behind in English subject due to their negligence. They called off the protest after the mandal officials assured them of representing the matter to the higher authorities immediately.

When contacted, District Educational Officer N. Rajesh told The Hindu that a Vidya Volunteer was appointed in the existing vacant post a few months ago.

However, the volunteer quit the job recently. Efforts are on to appoint an English teacher in the school soon, he said.