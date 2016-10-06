Vehicular movement between Bhadrachalam and various towns in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh got disrupted for several hours on Wednesday as the ‘all-party’ committee activists staged road rokos. The agitation against the move to merge Venkatapuram and Wajedu mandals with the proposed Bhoopalapalli district was widespread in Bhadrachalam division.

Road roko

The protesters squatted on the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram main road resenting the Government’s move to detach the two Agency mandals from Bhadrachalam division.

Similar demonstrations marked during the bandh called by various adivasi organisations and the Left parties in the Agency areas demanding formation of an adivasi district comprising 24 tribal sub-plan mandals of the existing Khammam district.

Protests against the move to merge the Bayyaram and Garla mandals with the proposed Mahabubabad district continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in various parts of Kothagudem division.