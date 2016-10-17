Relay hunger strike launched for the purpose enteres the eighth day

Though the State government declared that the reorganisation of districts was over and that no fresh demands would be considered, agitations have been intensified by the Opposition parties and also people’s organisations for the formation of new district with Banswada as headquarters and merger of Nagireddipet mandal in Kamareddy district with Medak district and Madnur mandal in Kamareddy with Nizamabad district.

Relay hunger strike launched for the Banswada district entered the eighth day on Sunday when effigies of the government were burnt at Varni, Beerkur and Madnur.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Dappu Raju, 28, who committed suicide by setting himself ablaze, was conducted amid tight police security at his native village Malthummeda in Nagireddypet mandal.

A pall of gloom descended on the village and scores of people, including leaders of all parties, called on his father Yesaiah and wife Sandhya and consoled them. The deceased is survived by two children Aravind and Adarsh Prem. Tense situation prevailed in the village with a large contingent of police force being deployed in the village.

People continued to agitate for the merger of the mandal with Medak as the latter is just 30 kilometres away while Kamareddy is about 100 kilometres. Similarly, residents of Madnur mandal are agitating for the transfer of their mandal from Kamareddy to Nizamabad district as it would be nearer to the latter after the completion of the bridge across the Manjeera in Kotagiri mandal.

For speedy development

Former MLA S. Gangaram, who visited Madnur on Sunday, said that if the new district with Banswada was formed it would be convenient to the backward Jukkal constituency and help pave the way for its speedy development.

He criticised that the Government had taken a hasty decision on the reorganisation of districts.

Relay hunger strike launched under the aegis of the Opposition to keep the Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy revenue division instead of transferring it to the newly formed Yellareddy division entered the 14th day.