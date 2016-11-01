Cell counters set up at Ravinuthala and Govindrala villages to assess platelet count

The District Medical and Health Department has initiated a decentralised approach to effectively tackle the widespread dengue menace in Bonakal mandal by installing four cell counters to assess platelet counts one each in Ravinuthala and Govindrala villages and two devices at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the mandal headquarters town of Bonakal.

The department has further increased the bed strength to 70 in Bonakal, made elaborate arrangements for collection of blood samples from the patients in the dengue affected villages for prompt diagnosis and deployed medical teams in the villages worst hit by dengue in Bonakal mandal.

The decentralised approach gains significance in the wake of the surge of fever patients at the PHC in Bonakal and the district headquarters hospital in Khammam.

The district headquarters hospital is struggling to cope with the growing number of fever patients due to the insufficient bed strength.

Meanwhile, joint teams comprising personnel of malaria wing, panchayat raj and other allied departments conducted a special drive in Ravinuthala, Govindrala and other villages to deal with the outbreak of dengue.

The staff of the malaria wing conducted fogging operations by spraying pyrethrum in a total of 3250 houses and also destroyed dengue causing larvae in as many as 29 houses in various dengue affected villages in Bonakal mandal on Monday.