The proposal to set up a Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Garimellapadu near Kothagudem, the district headquarters town of recently formed Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, received a major impetus with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, setting into motion the process of finalising the modalities for the establishment of the KVK.

According to sources, the ICAR has forwarded a letter to the Hyderabad-based Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute to explore the process for signing a memorandum of understanding with the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University for setting up a KVK at Garimellapadu near Kothagudem.

The proposal took a concrete shape owing to the persistent efforts by Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao who had taken the initiative in identifying suitable land for the KVK at Garimellapadu. Mr Rao apprised the agencies of the need for setting up the KVK in the predominantly tribal region to promote agriculture, animal husbandry, agro-forestry and fisheries, among others.