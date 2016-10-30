The Goverment has extended the payment of examination fee for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination to be held in March 2017.

The last date for paument of fee is November 15 and students can pay till November 23 with a late fee of Rs. 50, till December 1 with a late fee of Rs. 200 and till December 9 with a late fee of Rs. 500.

Fee for regular candidates is Rs 125 while it is Rs. 100 for those appearing three or less than three subjects. Vocational students have to pay Rs. 60 in addition to the regular fee of Rs. 125, according to a press release.