Water in the Sri Ram Sagar project remained stable at its full reservoir level of 1,091 feet and total capacity of 90.30 tmcf. This day last year the water level in the project was at 1,053.60 ft.

About 25,000 cusecs water is being discharged by lifting eight gates, while the inflow is 1.25 lakh cusecs. As much as 3,500 cusecs into the main canal, Kakatiya, and 16,000 cusecs into the flood flow canal is being released, while no water has been released into the Saraswathi canal — which goes to Adilabad district — and into the Lakshmi canal, which is dedicated to the district.

With the reduction in inflow, all 42 gates were closed on Wednesday. But, as it increased on Thursday eight gates were lifted.

Meanwhile, the footfall of visitors to the project has also reduced, according to information reaching here. Water level in the Nizamsagar project has also stabilised at its full reservoir level of 1.405 ft.