The Srirampur (SRP) division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) bagged the overall championship award at the 47th Singareni Company Zonal Mines Rescue Competitions conducted by SCCL in Ramagundam region of Peddapalli district on Saturday and Sunday.

The Yellandu and Manuguru team won the best rescue team and parade award, Kothagudem won the best theory exam, RG-II -best first aid, Mandamarri and Bellampalli teams - best fresh air base, Srirampur- best recovery work, RG-I - best rescue work and Srirampur - best rescue and recovery work. The competitions were inaugurated by Director of Mines Safety (Hyderabad) S.K. Dutta on Saturday in the presence of Director (P&P) A. Manohar Rao. A total of seven teams participated in the competitions. DGMS Southern region S.I. Hussain distributed prizes to the winners.

Singareni directors P. Ramesh Babu, TGBKS president B. Venkat Rao, HMS leader Riazuddin Ahmed, CGM (safety) Sugunakar Reddy, general managers G. Venkateshwara Reddy, Vijaypal Reddy and others were also present.