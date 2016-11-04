HYDERABAD: Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, will visit the State for three days starting from November 5. Among other programmes that he will attend are what is touted as a massive meeting of devotees on Nov. 7.

At a press conference here on Thursday, State Media Coordinator of the Art of Living Foundation, Vani Bala said the spiritual head would arrive in the State capital on Nov. 5 to participate in what was a as a meeting on international peace, organised by the Islamic Madarsa Board and Human Life Awakening Society.

On Nov. 6, Sri Sri Ravishankar will participate in a ‘Ganam, Dhyanam and Gyanam’ meet at Warangal and return to the State capital in the evening to attend what was described as ‘Pearls of Wisdom’ meeting. On Nov. 7, his visit will culminate in a ‘Rudrabhishekam’ on ‘Karthika Somavaram’ (Monday of the month of Karthika).